Headlines – July 21, 2021

News

U.S. conducts first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration-

U.S. forces on July 20 conducted an airstrike targeting al-Shabab fighters in Somalia, the first such strike under President Joe Biden.



ISIS claims responsibility for bombing that killed dozens in Baghdad-

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that occurred in Iraq on July 19, killing 30 people and wounded 50 others.





Business

Air Force asks industry for information on a ‘bridge tanker’-

The Air Force on July 19 released a request for information to the defense industry for the proposed “bridge tanker” to follow the KC-46, with a list of questions emphasizing how the future refueler will continue the service’s push for improved command and control on its aircraft.



Textron, General Dynamics picked for Marines’ light armored vehicle prototype-

Textron Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems each will design a prototype model of a light armored carrier ordered by the U.S. Marine Corps, the branch announced.





Defense

Pentagon inspector general exploring how to better secure the ‘nuclear football’-

The Presidential Emergency Satchel may need some new security procedures.



Bill moving prosecution decisions for serious crimes out of the chain of command advances in Senate-

A Senate Armed Services subcommittee has advanced a proposal that would give the decision for prosecuting most felony cases involving U.S. troops to military attorneys outside of the chain of command.







