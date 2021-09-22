Space Force unveils new rank insignia, prototype dress uniform

During the Air Force Association Air, Space, and Cyber Conference going on this week in National Harbor, Md., the U.S. Space Force unveiled its new rank insignia, as well as a prototype service dress uniform.

On the opening day of the conference, Sept. 20, 2021, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force, Roger A. Towberman, unveiled the new rank insignia via social media.

The basic design features a dark blue hexagon with a centered white delta. “The six-sided border surrounding the insignia represents the USSF as the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces,” the service said in a statement. The hexagon has also appeared in the emblems for the service’s three garrisons.

For the specialist ranks of E-2 through E-4, the insignia includes horizontal stripes.

According to the Space Force announcement, “Space Force specialist stripes represent terra firma, a solid foundation of skills upon which the Space Force, represented by the Delta, is built.”

The design reflects the past and the future, with a blue and white color scheme, and stripes in homage to Gen. Hoyt Vandenberg, the U.S. Air Force’s second chief of staff.

Vandenberg proposed, but never utilized, the concept of Air Force junior enlisted stripes.

For noncommissioned officers, the new rank insignia features traditional chevrons ñ three for E-5, and four for E-6. For senior noncommissioned officers, the insignia include rounded rockers representing low-Earth, medium-Earth and geosynchronous orbits, the service said.

For ranks E-1 through E-4, the insignia include the Space Force delta, while E-5 through E-9 add the ‘globe and orbit.’

On Sept. 21, the Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, unveiled the Guardian Service Dress prototype.

The uniform is “distinctive, modern, professional, and comfortable to wear,” Space Force spokesperson Col. Catie Hague said. “We designed the female uniform first and then we created the male version.”

“The deep blue color was chosen from the Space Force seal. The dark color represents the vastness of outer space,” Space Force spokesperson Col. Catie Hague said. “The buttons have the globe, delta, orbit and stars that are part of both the U.S. Space Force flag and the seal.”