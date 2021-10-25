Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded a $120,766,929 fixed-price incentive-firm contract for a ground-based, deployable electronic warfare capability to reversibly deny satellite communications, early warning, and propaganda. This contract provides for the upgrades of 16 Counter Communications Block 10.2 fielded systems which currently operate at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and classified deployed locations outside the continental U.S. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 Space Force procurement funding in the amount of $25,766,547 is being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8819-22-C-0001).

Global Ground Support LLC, Olathe, Kansas, has been awarded a $34,146,191 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price requirements type contract for truck mounted and extended reach aircraft deicers. Work will be performed in Olathe, Kansas, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 21, 2027. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8534-22-D-0001).

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a $13,458,529 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00026) to contract FA8682-18-C-0009 for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) Control Actuation System (CAS) replacement. This contract modification provides a CAS replacement for the current production CAS that will be obsolete. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, 2023. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $13,458,529 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $255,702,888. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Va., has been awarded a $16,052,162 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2104 to exercise an option for engineering and technical design to support research and development concept formulation for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va, and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $425,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and is a sole-source award pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3) ñ industrial mobilization. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.