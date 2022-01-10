Headlines — January 10

News

Russian forces surround Ukraine on three sides. This map shows how Moscow’s positioning could widen the conflict.

Russian forces now surround Ukraine on three sides, and Western officials fear a military operation could start as soon as this month.

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions over Ukraine

Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.

Sullivan warns Iran of ‘severe consequences’ if American citizens are attacked

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Jan. 9 warned Iran that it would face “serious consequences” if any U.S. citizens are attacked after Iranian officials sanctioned multiple Americans.

Business

Israeli subsidiary inks first public deal with UAE for work on A330 aircraft

Elbit Systems, which announced Jan. 3 that it will work on the UAE Air Forceís Airbus-made Multi-Role Tanker Transport fleet, said the project will take five years.

Boeing’s updated Valkyrie reveals evolving hypersonic design

Boeing has revealed an updated concept for its Valkyrie reusable, unmanned hypersonic aircraft that indicates new design approaches for inlets and shaping.

Saudi Arabia may run out of interceptor missiles in ‘months’

As Houthi rebel attacks escalate, Riyadh has ‘an urgent situation’ as it runs out of missiles for its air-defence system, Financial Times newspaper reports.

Defense

Navy boot camp lengthened to 10 weeks to prepare recruits for life in the fleet

The objective of the additional two weeks is to provide sailors with more resources and fleet-centric training that will contribute to their success in the Navy.

Army finally picks an optic for Next Generation Squad Weapon

The Army hasn’t yet decided which of two competitors will build the Army and Marine Corps replacement for the M4, M16, and M249 yet, but on Jan. 7, they announced whoíll be making the advanced optic to go on top of the Next Generation Squad Weapon.

Navy, Air Force flight stats have been dive bombing for two decades: CBO

The military’s decline in flight hours and aircraft availability has remained a hot topic for lawmakers for several years.

Marine amphibious combat vehicles to return to waterborne operations

The Marine Corps’ amphibious combat vehicle is “set to return” to unrestricted waterborne operations after the service developed a new way of using a tow rope for recovery operations, officials said.

Space Force to use navigation data from LEO constellations to detect electronic interference

Under a $2 million contract from the U.S. Space Force, Slingshot Aerospace will develop an analytics tool that uses location data from commercial satellites in low Earth orbit to identify potential sources of electronic interference on the ground.

Veterans

Veterans unemployment drops to lowest level in two years

The unemployment rate among U.S. veterans in December fell to its lowest level in more than two years, before the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that sidelined hundreds of thousands of jobs nationwide.

Covid surge delayed release of VA’s recommendations for facility closings, expansions

Veterans Affairs leaders were scheduled to unveil later this month a department-wide blueprint for changes to staffing levels and facility planning that could have long-term effects on the health care systemís footprint across America for years to come.