Coping when current events bring up past trauma

When armed conflict arises — no matter where in the world it happens — veterans can experience a range of challenging emotions as events unfold.

This can be especially true for combat veterans who may be reminded of their own deployment experiences.

Common reactions to disturbing events

Feeling distress is a normal response to negative events, especially those that feel personal. Veterans may experience the following reactions in response to current events in Ukraine:

Feeling frustrated, sad, helpless, distressed (including moral distress), angry or betrayed.

Worrying about civilians, such as interpreters, who worked with the U.S. military in the region.

A spike in symptoms of PTSD, anxiety, depression or other mental health conditions.

Sleeping poorly.

Drinking more or using more drugs.

Trying to avoid reminders of disturbing events, including media coverage and social situations.

Having more memories of military experiences and homecoming.

Questioning the meaning and sacrifices of serving in the military.

Veterans also may feel that they need to expect and/or prepare for the worst. They may:

Become overly protective, vigilant and guarded.

Become preoccupied with a sense of danger.

Feel a need to avoid being shocked by, or unprepared for, what may happen in the future.

It can be helpful to let yourself experience those feelings rather than trying to avoid them. Often these emotions will run their course naturally. However, if they continue without easing up or if you feel overwhelmed by them, the suggestions below can be helpful.

Strategies for managing ongoing distress

When current events bring up traumatic memories, it can be helpful to focus on the present and engage in the activities that are most meaningful and valuable to you. Is there something you can do today ñ as a family member, parent or community member ñ that is important to you?

Can you put more energy into something meaningful in your work or your spirituality? These activities will not change the past or the things you can’t control, but they can help life feel meaningful and reduce distress, despite the things you cannot change.

It can also help to ask yourself if your thoughts are helpful to you right now. Are there ways you can change your thinking to be more accurate and less distressing? For example, are you experiencing extreme thinking that views the situation as all bad or all good?

If so, try and think in less extreme terms. Rather than thinking, “My military service was useless,” consider instead “I helped keep the world safe.”

Consider more general coping strategies:

Engage in positive, healthy activities that are rewarding, meaningful or enjoyable, even if you don’t feel like it, as they can lift your spirits.

Stay connected by spending time with people who give you a sense of security, calm or happiness, or those who best understand what you are going through.

Practice good self-care by engaging in soothing activities, such as listening to music, exercising, practicing breathing routines, spending time in nature or with animals, journaling or reading inspirational materials.

Stick to your routines and follow a schedule for when you sleep, eat, work, and do other day-to-day activities.

Limit your media exposure, especially if it’s increasing your distress.

Use a VA mobile app by visiting https://mobile.va.gov/appstore/mental-health.

Try PTSD Coach Online [https://www.ptsd.va.gov/ptsdcoachonline/default.htm], a series of online videos that will guide you through 17 tools to help you manage stress.

When to consider professional help

If your distress is prolonged or you are unable to function well, consider seeking support. At the VA, veterans can connect with compassionate professionals who have the education and experience to help manage depression, anxiety, PTSD, moral injury, complicated grief and other conditions that may be aggravated by current events.