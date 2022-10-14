Headlines — October 14

News

Biden security plan calls for diverse military, more nuclear spending

The White House released its long-awaited National Security Strategy on Oct. 12, outlining plans for strengthening alliances worldwide while maintaining a strong American military “by promoting diversity and inclusion.”

US pushes patchwork air defense for Ukraine amid Russian blitz

Ukraine’s allies need to “chip in” to create a complex mix of air defenses as Russia bombards Ukraine’s cities and the civilians in them, America’s top military officer said Oct. 12.

US sends more rockets, mines to Ukraine

The Biden administration’s latest tranche of support to Ukraine includes MRAP vehicles, high mobility rocket systems and more in an aid package announced recently.

Business

HII wins US Air Force $76.7M electronic warfare research task order

HII said its Mission Technologies division won a $76.7 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to perform research, analysis, test and evaluation that will support electronic warfare and electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) capabilities development.

Everything new under the hull of the AbramsX main battle tank prototype

Meet the new tank, not the same as the old tank.

Malaysia selects Leonardo for maritime patrol aircraft program

Malaysia has selected Italy’s Leonardo as its preferred vendor for a maritime patrol aircraft program.

Malaysia picks Turkish defense firm in drone deal

Malaysia has selected Turkish Aerospace Industries to provide three unmanned aircraft, according to the Southeast Asian nation’s defense minister.

Defense

Army won’t change weight tables after body composition study

The service is still evaluating changes to how it measures body fat, though.

Another aircraft carrier is grappling with water issues

The Navy is investigating what caused the drinking water aboard the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to become rank and cloudy last month.

Air Force’s new search-and-rescue helicopter heads to first deployment

The Air Force’s new HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search-and-rescue helicopter has deployed overseas for the first time, a milestone more than a decade in the making.

As the Army pivots to battle peers, chemical, biological threats loom

For the first time since the beginning of the Iraq War, the threat of chemical, biological and nuclear attacks to military forces at home and abroad has triggered new thinking, new funding and a renewed focus on preparing troops from the Army.

Navy wants 100 unmanned ships monitoring Middle East waters by next year

The United States and its allies want a force of 100 unmanned surface vessels patrolling waters from the Red Sea into the Persian Gulf by next summer, the commander of U.S. 5th Fleet said on Oct. 11.

Veterans

Air Force ordered to pay damages to Army veteran after losing appeal in discrimination case

An administrative judge has ordered the Air Force to pay $300,000 in damages to an Army veteran after the service lost an appeal on an 8-year-old disability discrimination case, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.