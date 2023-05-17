Defense Logistics Agency

Labatt Institutional Supply Co., doing business as Labatt Food Service, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $78,373,493 modification (P0005) exercising the second two-year option period of a two-year base contract (SPE300-20-D-3250) with one one-year option period and one two-year option period for full-line food distribution. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is New Mexico, with a May 10, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-20-D-3250).

US Hardware Supply Inc., Winter Park, Fla., (SPE7LX-23-D-0079, $12,564,936); and Worldwide Equipment Inc., Knoxville, Tenn., (SPE7LX-23-D-0080, $12,287,754), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity long-term contract under solicitation (SPE7LX-23-R0030) for M1A1 Abrams tank parts kits. These are three-year contracts with no option periods. This was a competitive acquisition with three offers received. The performance completion date is May 14, 2026. Using military services are Army and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-23-D-0079).

UPDATE: Eastern Aviation, doing business as Titan Aviation, New Bern, N.C., (SPE607-23-D-0082, $10,092,027), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Hammond Northshore Regional Airport, La., issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

Designed Metal Connections Inc., doing business as Permaswage, Gardena, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $10,085,200 indefinite-quantity contract for aircraft fuel tanks. This was a sole-source acquisition using 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. The performance completion date is March 14, 2024. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Richmond, Va., (SPE4A7-23-D-0165).

U.S. Army

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Wash., was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 15, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-23-D-0065).

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $17,613,444 modification (P00041) to contract (W56HZV-22-C-0012) for Abrams system technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Mich., with an estimated completion date of May 24, 2024. Fiscal 2023 revolving funds and Foreign Military Sales (Kuwait and Poland) in the amount of $17,613,444 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Alliant Corp.,* Knoxville, Tenn., (W91237-23-D-0016); Axias Inc.,* Alexandria, Va., (W91237-23-D-0017); Hunter Atlantic LLC,* McLean, Va., (W91237-23-D-0018); Legis-Pro2Serve,* Atlanta, Ga., (W91237-23-D-0019); and MOCA Systems Inc.,* Boston, Mass., (W91237-23-D-0020), will compete for each order of the $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for various civil works, environmental and military projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, W.Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Computer Technology Associates Inc.,* Encinitas, Calif., is awarded a $26,383,595 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides programmatic support for the F/A-18 EA-18G Integrated Product Team Management Information System Suite consisting of multiple applications and tools supporting business operation efforts to include planning, estimation, risk management, event scheduling (including flight test events), event tracking, project execution, project monitoring and control, and reporting. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., (16.7 percent); Crowley, Texas (10.2 percent); Phoenix, Ariz., (7.2 percent); Oklahoma City, Okla., (6.0 percent); Norman, Okla., (4.3 percent); Coopersburg, Penn., (4 percent); Palmer Lake, Colo., (4 percent); Rocky Ford, Colo., (4 percent); Upper Marlboro, Md., (4 percent); Bend, Ore., (3.2 percent); Danville, Calif., (3.2 percent); Elkton, Md., (3.2 percent); Gilbert, Ariz., (3.2 percent); Kremmling, Colo., (3.2 percent); Miami, Fla., (3.2 percent); Midvale, Utah (3.2 percent); New Albany, Ind., (3.2 percent); North Lauderdale, Fla., (3.2 percent); Stanford, Ky., (3.2 percent); Tewksbury, Mass., (3.2 percent); Lansing, Mich., (3.1 percent); Roseburg, Ore., (1.1 percent); and Dallas, Texas (0.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N68936-23-D-0032).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $15,988,766 fixed-priced-incentive fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5412 to exercise the option and incrementally fund an existing contract line item for fiscal 2023 Standard Missile-2 Block IIIC low rate initial production. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,988,766 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Merrick-RS&H JV LLP, Greenwood Village, Colo., is awarded a $13,500,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N69450-21-D-0003 to increase the not-to-exceed contract price for professional architectural and engineering services for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $73,500,000. Work will be performed within the NAVFAC Southeast area of operations and is expected to be completed by October 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued and will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) and military construction (Navy) funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Fairbanks Morse LLC, Norfolk, Va., is awarded $7,653,550 for a firm-fixed-priced, spares delivery order N00104-23-F-YA02 under previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00104-22-G-YA01) for the purchase of the turbo supercharger E in support of the LPD main propulsion diesel engine. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in Beloit, Wisc., and work is expected to be completed by October 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $7,653,550 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity.

*Small Business