U.S. Air Force

Aero Simulation Inc., Tampa, Fla., (FA8621-23-D-B003); Aerospace Training Systems Partners JV LLP, Norman, Okla., (FA8621-23-D-B004); Aviation Training Consulting LLC, Altus, Okla., (FA8621-23-D-B005); Craig Technical Consulting Inc., Cape Canaveral, Fla., (FA8621-23-D-B006); CTE II JV LLC, Orlando, Fla., (FA8621-23-D-B007); CymSTAR LLC, Broken Arrow, Okla., (FA8621-23-D-B008); Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma LLC (DRG), Oklahoma City, Okla., (FA8621-23-D-B009); Falconry Training Solutions JV, Lakewood, Colo., (FA8621-23-D-B010); Fidelity Technologies Corp, Reading, Penn., (FA8621-23-D-B011); Innovative Training Solutions LLC, Oviedo, Fla., (FA8621-23-D-B012); J.F. Taylor Inc., Great Mills, Md., (FA8621-23-D-B013); Logistic Services International Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., (FA8621-23-D-B014); Nova Technologies, Tallahassee, Fla., (FA8621-23-D-B015); Phoenix Defense Ventures LLC, Gilbert, Ariz., (FA8621-23-D-B016); Pinnacle Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA8621-23-D-B017); PTC Solutions JV LLC, Milwaukee, Wisc., (FA8621-23-D-B018); Radiance Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA8621-23-D-B019); Spirit Simulation Inc., Niceville, Fla., (FA8621-23-D-B020); Trusted Readiness Solutions LLC, Camas, Wash., (FA8621-23-D-B021); Alion Science and Technology Corp., McLean, Va., (FA8621-23-D-B023); American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Va., (FA8621-23-D-B024); Aero XR Solutions LLC, Orlando, Fla., (FA8621-23-D-B025); Azure Training Systems JV LLC, Ann Arbor, Mich., (FA8621-23-D-B026); The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., (FA8621-23-D-B027); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (FA8621-23-D-B028); CACI Inc., Chantilly, Va., (FA8621-23-D-B029); CAE USA Inc., Arlington, Texas (FA8621-23-D-B030); Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (FA8621-23-D-B031); FlightSafety Services Corp., Centennial, Colo., (FA8621-23-D-B032); General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Va., (FA8621-23-D-B033); HII Defense and Federal Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA8621-23-D-B034); Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., (FA8621-23-D-B035); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Va., (FA8621-23-D-B036); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., (FA8621-23-D-B037); TRU Simulation + Training Inc., Goose Creek, S.C., (FA8621-23-D-B038); Veraxx Engineering Corp., Chantilly, Va., (FA8621-23-D-B022); and Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Miss., (FA8621-23-D-B039), have been awarded a $32,500,000,000 ceiling, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Training Systems Acquisition IV to provide for the analysis, design, development, production, installation, integration, test, and sustainment for Air Force training systems encompassing complex aircrew, maintenance, and system-specific training systems in support of warfighter training at operating locations worldwide. Work will be performed in the contiguous U.S. and worldwide, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2033. These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition, and 37 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000 per awardee for the initial task order are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Simulators Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded an $11,759,271 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Spain MQ-9 contractor logistics support. This contract provides contractor logistics support for MQ-9A and Mission Ground Control Station to the Spanish Air Force. The aircrew, field service representatives, transportation and depot repair/return tasks will be performed in an international location and are expected to be completed May 31, 2024. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Spain. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8689-22-C-2019).

Raytheon Co. Missile Systems Division, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $10,052,688 contract for High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile targeting system contractor logistics support services. The contract provides for depot repairs and sustainment activities. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2023. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,749,105 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8556-23-C-0001).

Lockheed Martin Space Corp., Littleton, Colo., has been awarded an $8,766,569 firm-fixed-price modification to contract FA8807-08-C-0010 for Global Position System III software on-orbit support. Work will be performed in Littleton, Colo., and is expected to be completed May 1, 2027. Fiscal 2023 other procurement funds in the full amount will be obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $4,492,990,290. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Rockwell Collins Inc. Government Systems, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (W911NF-23-D-0005); Sierra Nevada Corporation, Sparks, Nev., (W911NF-23-D-0006); Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc., Cambridge, Mass., (W911NF-23-D-0007); Peraton Labs Inc., Basking Ridge, N.J., (W911NF-23-D-0008); Barbaricum LLC, Washington, D.C. (W911NF-23-D-0009); Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation Defense Systems Sector, McLean, Va., (W911NF-23-D-0010); By Light Professional IT Services LLC, McLean, Va., (W911NF-23-D-0011); Parsons Government Services Inc., Centreville, Va., (W911NF-23-D-0012); Enterprise Information Services LLC, Falls Church, Va., (W911NF-23-D-0013); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (W911NF-23-D-0014); Alion Science and Technology Corporation, McLean, Va., (W911NF-23-D-0015); and Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., (W911NF-23-D-0016), will compete for each order of the $450,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract to enable and accelerate Army modernization transformational overmatch capabilities. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 27 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2033. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Kord Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded an Other Transaction Authority agreement with a ceiling of $158,124,874 to develop, integrate, test and sustain directed-energy short-range air-defense systems. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $99,984,171 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W50RAJ-23-9-0011).

Global Military Products Inc,* Tampa, Fla., was awarded an $118,375,740 firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase and delivery of Gepard 35 mm air defense systems. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Amman, Jordan, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2024. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) funds in the amount of $118,375,740 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-23-C-0012).

MKS2 LLC,* Austin, Texas, was awarded a $43,023,996 firm-fixed-price contract for Army Transition Assistance Program services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 24 received. Work will be performed at Fort Knox, Ky., with an estimated completion date of June 3, 2028. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $43,023,996 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124D-23-C-0025).

Iron Mountain Solutions,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $30,959,175 modification (P00036) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-B001 for technical support for the Utility Helicopters Project Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of June 8, 2024. Fiscal 2010 and 2023 foreign military sales (Albania, Ashmore and Cartier Islands, Austria, Croatia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates) funds; fiscal 2010 Army Working Capital funds; fiscal 2022 and 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds; fiscal 2022 and 2023 other procurement, Army funds; and fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $30,959,175 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., was awarded a $10,330,500 firm-fixed-price contract for Brazos Island Harbor entrance and jetty channel maintenance and dredging. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in South Padre Island, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 21, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,330,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-23-C-0014).



Trace Systems Inc., Vienna, Va., was awarded an $8,608,084 modification (P00042) to contract W91RUS-17-C-0044 for administration, IT engineering and logistics support for United States Central Command. Work will be performed in Camp Afrijan, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $8,608,084 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Intrepid LLC, Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $7,858,688 modification (P00047) to contract W9113M-18-F-0012 for system engineering and technical assistance support to the Integrated Fires Mission Command Project Office, Program Executive Office Missiles and Space. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 17, 2024. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Aircraft Readiness Alliance II LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $408,216,896 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide depot level maintenance services for aircraft, aircraft engines and associated components/materials, to include the rework of existing aviation end items, systems and components and the manufacture of items and component parts that are otherwise not available. Additionally, this contract provides for modernization, conversion, in-service repair, disassembly, and all other categories of aircraft depot level maintenance in support of AV-8B, C-130, C-2, E-2, EA-6B, F/A-18, H-1, H-53, H-60, MQ-8, P-3, P-8, F-35, and V-22 aircraft and associated systems, equipment and components in support of the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest for the Navy. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (67 percent); Lemoore, Calif., (labor surplus area) (17 percent) ; Camp Pendleton, Calif., (5 percent); Miramar, Calif., (4 percent); Whidbey Island, Wash., (4 percent); Cannon, N.M., (2 percent); and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside, six offers were received. The Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N6852023D0007).

Red Peak Technical Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $136,238,161 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide lifecycle support for technical data products to naval aviation weapons systems, to include support for the following: technical data management, technical publishing, technical library/repository/data control center, logistics information technology, independent quality assurance, digital and physical access, control, content, transaction/exchange, and protection, and technical data content’s suitability and completeness for intended use analysis and configuration audits in support of the Naval Air Systems Command, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC) Headquarters Logistics Technical Data Department. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, N.C., (37.34 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (26.21 percent); San Diego, Calif., (18.5 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (9.13 percent); Lakehurst, N.J., (5.5 percent); and China Lake, Calif., (3.32 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside, one offer was received. COMFRC, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N6852023D0011).

GSD Services LLC,* Rockville, Md., is awarded a $75,605,209 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operations support at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. Work will be performed in Twentynine Palms, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 2032. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value to $117,779,714. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,605,209 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Department of Defense Solicitation Portal in the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment and the SAM.gov website, with four offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-23-D-3603).

CAE USA Inc., Tampa, Fla., is awarded a $67,636,228 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure one MH-60R Enhanced Landing Safety Officer Part Task Trainer (ELSOPTT) and associated data packages. Additionally this contract provides for various technical engineering change requests modifications and system configuration upgrades for fielded training systems, to include Tactical Operational Flight Trainers, Avionics Maintenance and Weapons Load Trainer, Composite Maintenance Trainer, ELSOPTT, Rear Crew Trainer, and Automatic Flight Control System Trainer for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in North South Wales, Australia (65 percent); and Tampa, Fla., (35 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4). The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N6134023D0004).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $60,335,000 cost reimbursable modification (P00038) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0008). This modification adds scope to procure long lead components, material, parts, and associated support, in support of maintaining the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems production schedule for two unmanned air vehicles and one main operating base for the Navy. Work will be performed in Red Oak, Texas (31.1 percent); Baltimore, Md., (27.1 percent); Bridgeport, W.Va., (13.8 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (10.7 percent); San Diego, Calif., (5.4 percent); Longueuil, Quebec (2.8 percent); San Clemente, Calif., (2.2 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (1.5 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (5 percent); and various locations outside CONUS (0.4 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,335,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Arnold Defense and Electronics,* Arnold, Mo., is awarded a $56,518,359 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for 2.75-inch (70mm) rocket launchers, subcomponents, and support for Navy, Army, Air Force and Foreign Military Sales requirements. Work will be performed in Arnold, Mo., and is expected to be completed by May 2028. Fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,057,908 (60 percent); fiscal 2022 procurement of ammunition (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,322,500 (39 percent); and fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,750 (1 percent), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $28,750 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity (N00174-23-D-0004).

Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Ill., is awarded a $24,929,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an air traffic control tower at Webster Outlying Field, Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Md., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 22, 2024. Fiscal 2019, 2020, and 2021 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,929,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management, with nine proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-23-C-0007).

Raytheon Co., Largo, Fla., is awarded a $19,186,754 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5203 to exercise options for Planar Array Antenna Assembly engineering support and material in support of engineering efforts, and spares for the Cooperative Engagement Capability program. Work will be performed in Largo, Fla., (59 percent); McKinney, Texas (35 percent); St. Petersburg, Fla., (3 percent); and Andover, Mass., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2024. Fiscal 2023 working capital funds in the amount of $15,073,840 (81 percent); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,017,475 (6 percent); fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) (Canada) funds in the amount of $883,924 (5 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $756,266 (4 percent); fiscal 2023 FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $435,970 (2 percent); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $267,300 (1 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $180,654 (1 percent), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded an $8,522,190 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-23-F-V408) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-19-G-V401) for the procurement of the mission processing unit in support of the MQ8C aircraft. Work will be performed in Santa Clarita, Calif., (80 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (20 percent). Work will be completed by July 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $8,522,190 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

The University of Rochester Laboratory for Laser Energetics, Rochester, N.Y., is being awarded a noncompetitive cost contract for an estimated value of $14,999,266. Under this new contract, the contractor will support the Missile Defense Agency’s Innovation, Science, and Technology pulsed laser lethality investigations by exploring the lethality modes and utility of pulsed lasers for the Department of Defense (DOD) community. This effort shall conduct tests to collect anchoring data sets in support of benchmarks to verify physics-based pulsed laser lethality modeling. The models, simulations, and lethality toolsets developed shall support analysis against a variety of DOD threats across ground, sea, air and space domains. Upon government direction, models of relevant threats and threat support systems shall be combined with trajectories to inform a full continuity lethality and military utility picture. The work will be performed in Rochester, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of May 2026. The period of performance is May 31, 2023, to May 30, 2026. One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $14,999,266 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0860-23-C-6000).

Marzen Group LLC,* Nashua, N.H., is being awarded a noncompetitive, firm-fixed-price order under General Services Administration schedule number 47QTCA20D007V in the amount of $8,317,109. Under this order, the contractor will provide Tactical Data Analysis and Connectivity System support services for Missile Defense Agency tests. The work will be performed at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo.. The period of performance is from June 2023 through May 2025. One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,420,620 will be obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ085523F0010).

*Small business