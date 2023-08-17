Veteran of the Day U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Allen Edward Firth

Allen Edward Firth was born on Dec. 16, 1941, to John Mirkil and Lotte Helena Firth. He attended Albemarle High School and was taking classes at the University of Virginia when he enlisted in the Marine Corps on Nov. 23, 1963. He deployed to Vietnam in July 1967.

While in country, Firth served with H Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Division, in Quang Tri Province. He quickly fell in love with the local populace, and according to one article: “He had a personal sense of humanity, especially to the children, and the people who struggled to protect their property and freedom against the Viet Cong … Sgt. Firth truly saw the pain and suffering of the common Vietnamese [people] and went the extra mile to help them attain a sense of pride and dignity and a belief that the American fighting man really wanted to help them attain their freedom.”

On October 18, 1967, Firth led a patrol that came under heavy enemy fire. After one squad member was hit, Firth exposed himself to danger and was killed by a nearby explosion while trying to carry back the wounded Marine. A fellow NCO who was Firth when he was hit later wrote, “Al was one of the finest persons I’ve ever met … [He] should have never been back there with us, but he was a guy if anything happened, he was there.”

Firth rests in Section E, Site 90 at Culpeper National Cemetery and is honored on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Panel 28E, Line 34.

We honor his service.