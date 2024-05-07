The Blue Angels soar through IMAX in new documentary

For over 75 years, the aerial show the Blue Angels, a Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, provide has been an experience making audiences hold their breath throughout. Now, fans of the Blue Angels will be able to soar right alongside them when they see the movie The Blue Angels.

The movie premieres only in IMAX theaters on May 17 and runs till May 23. Antelope Valley fans of the Blue Angels can buy advance tickets at Cinemark 22’s website www.cinemark.com. At the end of its theater run on May 23, The Blue Angels will be available to stream globally on Prime Video.

“To make six jets fly as one, that’s the Blue Angel magic,” according to the official movie trailer. The Blue Angels documentary follows five new Blue Angels recruits, as well as veteran pilots of the team, as they train for a season of thrilling aerial artistry. The movie also provides a behind the scenes look on what it takes to become a Blue Angel.

British musician turned filmmaker Paul Crowder directs the documentary, popular credits include Dogtown, and Z-Boys. The documentary’s producers are J.J. Adams, an American filmmaker and composer whose credits include two Star Trek films, and three Star Wars movies. Also a producer is Glen Powell, a producer and actor, who stars in popular movies Anyone But You, and Top Gun: Maverick.