Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum ceiling amount of $4,099,900,000. The ordering period is from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2029, with an option to extend through April 30, 2034. Under this follow-on contract, Lockheed Martin will develop, model, integrate, test, verify, evaluate, validate, document, deliver, field, train, operate, sustain, and support updates and new capabilities to the command and control, battle management and communications (C2BMC) system. Task Order One, enterprise management and enterprise service, will be valued at $490,412,086; Task Order Two, C2BMC mission software development, will be valued at $34,223,764; and Task Order Three, product execution, will be valued at $321,979,748. The work will be performed at various locations worldwide. This award is a multiyear, sole source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, with cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost contract line items. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds will be obligated on this contract. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0852-24-D-0003).

Bethel Industries Inc.,* Jersey City, New Jersey (W91CRB-24-D-0006); Puerto Rico Industries for the Blind Corp., Mayaguez, Puerto Rico (W91CRB-24-D-0007); Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Pompano Beach, Florida (W91CRB-24-D-0008); Bluewater Defense Inc.,* Corozal, Puerto Rico (W91CRB-24-D-0009); and Slate Solutions LLC,* Sunrise, Florida (W91CRB-24-D-0010), will compete for each order of the $628,415,825 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for the Ballistic Combat Shirt. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 9, 2033. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Zodiac-Poettker HBZ JV III LLC,* St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded a $19,710,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a child development center. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 21, 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $19,710,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0006).

Advanced Structural Technologies Inc.,* Oxnard, California, was awarded a $10,108,000 firm-fixed-price contract for aluminum roadwheel blanks. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 11, 2024. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W911RQ-24-D-0009).

Cadillac Asphalt LLC, Canton, Michigan, was awarded a $9,799,786 firm-fixed-price contract to repair a runway. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 18, 2024. Fiscal 2024 Air National Guard Sustainment, Restoration and Modernization funds in the amount of $9,799,786 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W50S85-24-C-0002).

CJW Contractors Inc.,* Herndon, Virginia (N4008524D0030); Addon Services LLC,* Alexandria, Virginia (N4008524D0031); Bay Electric Co., Inc.,* Newport News, Virginia (N4008524D0032); Encon Desbuild JV3 LLC,* Hyattsville, Maryland (N4008524D0033); Mark Turner Construction,* Glen Allen, Virginia (N4008524D0034); MIG WMJ JV1 LLC,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008524D0035); Ocean Construction Services,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008524D0036); SAW Eastern JV,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008524D0037); and Virtexco Corp.,* Norfolk, Virginia (N4008524D0038), are awarded a combined $450,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award constructions contract for general construction in the Hampton Roads area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for a wide range of design-build and design-bid-build projects that include, but are not limited to, new construction, demolition, repair, alteration, and renovation of buildings, systems and infrastructure and may include civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and communication systems. CJW Contractors Inc., are awarded $10,856,044 for the initial task order for submarine logistics support facilities. The remaining eight contractors are awarded $5,000 each (minimum contract per awardee) at contract award. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years for all nine contracts combined is $450,000,000. Work will be primarily performed in the Hampton Roads AO, however, work may be required in other areas of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic AO, if necessary. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion of April 2029. Fiscal 2020 military construction (MILCON) funds in the amount of $10,856,044 are obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, (Navy) in the amount of $40,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance, (Navy) and MILCON funds. This contract was competitively procured via the www.SAM.gov website with 22 proposals received. These nine contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic CORE, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, was awarded a $126,989,166 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5603 for ship self-defense system combat system engineering support. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by October 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,906,692 (97%); and fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $372,399 (3%), were obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 9, 2024)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a not-to-exceed $111,891,468 undefinitized, firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F2564) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides for the production and delivery of avionics long lead time parts and spares to support the advanced crew station suite inclusive of the low profile engine fuel display, large area display, and low profile head up display; life of type buys for parts that have or will become obsolete; and special test equipment in support of the F/A-18E/F Block III and E/A-18G aircraft for the Navy, Royal Australian Air Force, and the country of Kuwait. Work will be performed in Berkley, Missouri (35.1%); Haifa, Israel (26.7%); Merrimack, New Hampshire (23.1%); Stillwater, Oklahoma (5.6%); Malabar, Florida (5.0%); Torrance, California (1.5%); Netanya, Israel (1.2%); Kanata, Ontario, Canada (1.0%); and various other locations (0.8%); and is expected to be completed in May 2028. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,153,298; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,462,397; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $4,882,790, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is awarded a firm-fixed price, not-to-exceed $84,468,841 modification (P00006) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001922D0038). This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure six RQ-21A and 20 ScanEagle unmanned air vehicles (UAS) including payloads and turrets; support equipment; spares and special tooling. Additionally, this modification procures services to include training, site surveys, engineering and technical and repair of repairable in support of the RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle UAS platforms. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (88%); and various locations outside of the continental U.S. (12%), and is expected to be completed in June 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Systems Command Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Ocean Ships Inc., Houston, Texas, is being awarded a $7,816,418 option for the fixed price portion of a previously awarded contract (N3220519C3003) to fund the operation and maintenance of two expeditionary transfer dock vessels USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) and USNS John Glenn (T-ESD 2). This modification exercises Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, Option to Extend Services of this contract. This option will extend the contract by six months. The vessels will continue to support Military Sealift Command world-wide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea worldwide and is expected to be completed by Nov. 1, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $5,958,245 are obligated for fiscal 2024. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220519C3003).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $173,568,509 definitized contract action for capability upgrades to four MQ-9A unmanned air vehicles and two ground control stations, as well as support equipment, spares, and upgrade kits. Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to complete by Jan. 15, 2029. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to the Netherlands and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $85,048,549 will be obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (FA8689-24-C-2020).

BAE Systems Ltd., Kent, United Kingdom, has been awarded a contract with a total value of $7,923,498. This contract will provide heads up displays for AC-130Js and services such as repairs, training, equipping, and initial set up of a repair facility to support. The location of performance is at the contractor’s facilities in Kent, United Kingdom, as well as Warner-Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins, Georgia. The work is expected to be complete by April 10, 2029. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center /WIUKA, Warner-Robins AFB, Warner Robins, Georgia. (FA8509-24-D-0002).

AAR Manufacturing Inc., Cadillac, Michigan, has been awarded a sole-source acquisition delivery order in the amount of $7,912,401 for previously awarded contract FA8534-20-D-0003. This delivery order acquisition is for the production of cargo legacy pallets. These pallets will provide the warfighter with the ability to effectively transport air cargo on aircraft. The location of performance is Cadillac, Michigan. Work for this contract is expected to be completed by June 14, 2024, and procurement program management admin funds were used. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, (FA8534-24-F-0038).

