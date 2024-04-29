Plant 42 breathes new fire into TU-2S Dragon Lady

A TU-2S Dragon Lady assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, California, recently returned to service after nearly two years through the collaboration of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, 412th Test Wing at Edwards AFB, California, and Lockheed Martin.

Due to special circumstances, the decision was made to perform depot level modifications in place at Beale.

However, the aircraft was still required to return to its birthplace at OL Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, to receive its iconic black coating. AFLCMC leads the combined government-industry team for both depot operations and new flight test requirements on the U-2 platform. The 412th Test Wing provides flight operations oversight and airfield logistics to ensure all ferry and test sorties are executed safely.

“The success of aircraft 80-1078’s rebuild has been a testament to the skill and aptitude of our combined maintenance, test, and acquisition team,” notes Maj. Logan Suhr, commander, Air Force Life Cycle Management Detachment 4. “Spanning two MAJCOMs, four bases, three wings and multiple industry partners we have brought a critical asset back to the fleet which directly impacts worldwide ISR operations.”

The aircraft successfully returned to Beale where it is now in active service for the warfighter.