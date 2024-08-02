Headlines — August 2

News

US reaches plea deal with alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

The US has reached a plea deal with alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other defendants accused of plotting the 2001 terror attacks, according to the Defense Department.

Boeing names aerospace veteran Kelly Ortberg as new CEO

Boeing named a longtime aerospace industry veteran on Wednesday as its next chief executive, who will take over a company that has been rocked by legal, regulatory and production problems.

Navy T-45C Goshawks resume operations following fleet-wide pause

The Navy lifted an operational pause on the its T-45C Goshawk jet trainer fleet last week, after grounding the entire fleet on July 10 following an engine malfunction.

Ukraine receives first F-16 fighter jets to bolster defenses against Russia, officials tell AP

Ukraine has received the first F-16 fighter jets that it has sought for months to fight back against an onslaught of Russian missile strikes, a U.S. official confirmed to The Associated Press.

Russia launches its biggest drone barrage against Ukraine in 7 months. No injuries are reported

Ukrainian forces shot down all 89 Shahed drones launched by Russia in a nighttime attack on the country, Ukraine’s air force said Wednesday, in what was one of the largest drone barrages this year.

July Red Sea recap: Houthis continue to target commercial vessels

U.S. forces took down dozens of Iran-backed Houthi drones in the Red Sea and in Yemen this month, as Houthi rebels continue to target civilian and commercial vessels in the region.

Marines hit operational status with second carrier-capable F35-C unit

A West Coast Marine F-35C Lightning II squadron has achieved initial operational capability.

Air Force

Air Force chooses 78 airmen for Warrant Officer Training School

The Air Force selected a crop of recruits to take part in a program that will train the service’s first warrant officers in 66 years.

All roads lead to Dayton, Secretary of Air Force Frank Kendall says during visit

All roads in the Air Force lead to Dayton. That was one message Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall brought to Air Force Life Cycle Industry Days at the Dayton Convention Center on Tuesday, delivered along with a message of essential stability for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, at a time when Kendall and his fellow Air Force leaders are readying the service to fight a new kind of war.

Security forces airman known for volunteer work dies at fighter base in South Korea

A service member was found dead recently at the home of the 8th Fighter Wing, 116 miles south of Seoul, South Korea.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Air Force’s new Integrated Capabilities Office eyes study to interdict adversary kill chains

As the Air Force works to implement the new Integrated Capabilities Office (ICO), a first effort “likely” will be a study to look at how to counter adversary efforts to create “long-range kill chains” to attack U.S. forces, according to the top official charged with fleshing out the new office.

PACAF commander tours US-funded ‘power projection platforms’ in Northern Australia

The top Air Force general in the Pacific evoked a threat posed by China, Russia and North Korea after inspecting air base improvements Tuesday in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Life Cycle Industry Days in Dayton focuses on new era in Air Force

The Air Force is reorganizing to fight a new kind of war and that was apparent as the Life Cycle Industry Days annual convention uniting the defense industry and those charged with keeping the Air Force flying launched in downtown Dayton on Monday.

Air Force units in Japan medevac a real-world patient in record time

July Fourth was a day for cookouts and fireworks, but for pilots and health care professionals at this airlift hub in western Tokyo, it was a day to set a record.

Space Force

Space Force’s enlisted leader seeks Hollywood star power to put guardians on screen

A punch line. That seemed to be Hollywood’s take on the newly formed Space Force in 2020 when Netflix launched a short-lived comedy series of the same name — a spoof without any real input from the service.

Veterans

VA worker errors when reviewing claims for full disability cost $100M, auditors say

Workers with the Department of Veterans Affairs made mistakes costing $100 million when reviewing veterans claims for full disability connected to injuries and illnesses from military service, a new report from the agency’s inspector general concluded.

Retired Army Capt. Paul Bucha, who was Connecticut’s last living Medal of Honor recipient, dies at 80

Retired Army Capt. Paul “Bud” Bucha, a Medal of Honor recipient, died Wednesday in West Haven, Connecticut. He was 80.

Disabled veterans living overseas say they pay thousands of dollars for health care to cover delayed VA claim payments

Vietnam veteran Jim Esposito, who retired to the Philippines from Oklahoma in 2010, receives spinal treatments and pain medication at the Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Manila for injuries suffered during military service 50 years ago.