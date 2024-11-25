fbpx
Local high school students visit Nellis

by Aerotech News Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB
Students from Eldorado High School, listen to a briefing during a tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 27, 2024. The tour was part of Air Combat Command’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics recruiting initiative called Project Quesada which aims to reach Hispanic serving institutions and minority serving institutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski)
Students from Eldorado High School watch a robot dog demonstration during a tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 27, 2024. The robot dogs can patrol remote areas of base and aid in patrolling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski)
Students from Eldorado High School watch a 99th Security Forces Squadron robot dog demonstration at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 27, 2024. The students got to see firsthand Security Forces demonstrations, a flightline tour and a visit to the Thunderbirds Museum and hangar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski)
Students from Eldorado High School are shown an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 27, 2024. The students were shown the Thunderbirds Museum, given a history brief and shown the Thunderbirds hangar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski)
Eldorado High School students are given a final briefing during a tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 27, 2024. The tour was part of Air Combat Command’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics recruiting initiative called Project Quesada which aims to reach Hispanic serving institutions and minority serving institutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski)
