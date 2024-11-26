13th FTD introduces first F-35 aircraft maintenance ground trainers at Nellis

The 13th Field Training Detachment at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., introduced the first F-35 aircraft maintenance ground trainers to their F-35 Engine Run Class on July 15, 2024, and instructed the most recent class September 20, 2024.

Ground trainers allow maintenance crews to use a simulated environment to replicate real-world scenarios, sharpen emergency procedures and hone strategic planning.

They simulate aircraft systems and performance in controlled environments, making them critical training tools for maintenance crews. By collaborating and coordinating the development process, the 12th FTD at Luke AFB, Ariz., M1 Contract Support Services, Bugeye Technology, and the 13th FTD were able to create and reproduce the F-35 Lightning II simulator support.

“After about a year of development, we were able to test the throttle and sidesticks with the software,” said Lt. Col. Brandon O’Neil, then 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “Everything worked great, so we pressed for a full simulator.”

The addition of a dedicated aircraft simulator allows maintenance crews to train for various aircraft proficiencies without having to work directly with the F-35, saving $64,582 in fuel annually. This increases aircraft availability for Nellis’ flying missions and helps further prevent damage to the $110,300,000 aircraft.

“This simulator frees up aircraft availability for Nellis missions,” said O’Neil. “Airmen now have the means to train new F-35 technicians on how to use the mission system screens without having to use a real aircraft.”

O’Neil explained before integrating the simulators, students’ first experience would be a real-world emergency in an aircraft. Now, with one class of two to three students a month, the instructor can put their students through simulated emergencies and have them respond as necessary while giving them side-by-side guidance.

“With the simulator, we get to become familiar with the aircraft while not dealing with engine noise,” said Staff Sgt. Christina-Ann Phillips, a weapons technician assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “We’re able to hear everything the trainer tells us.”

According to Staff Sgt. Wyatt Garrard, a crew chief assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and recent student of the ground simulator class, the training he received through the simulator helped him further familiarize himself with the aircraft while also allowing for trial and error.

“The simulator was great for familiarization,” said Garrard. “Being able to hit that before going out for the real thing was great because it gave you a good feel for what you’re going to see in the jet without taking away a jet or putting wear and tear on the components.”

Integrating the F-35 aircraft maintenance ground trainers allows maintenance Airmen to train in an environment that simulates their assigned aircraft without using valuable resources or deteriorating equipment.

“The simulators provide a hands-on learning environment that completely mimics sitting in the cockpit of today’s F-35,” said O’Neil. “Aircraft maintenance units no longer need to schedule aircraft for cockpit familiarization. We stop putting wear and tear on components and burning gas for engine runs since annual recertifications can now be accomplished in the simulator instead of an aircraft.”

Since their inception over two months ago, the F-35 ground simulators continue to provide Airmen with an effective alternative to live engine runs, preserve F-35 systems, increase aircraft availability, and provide a comprehensive and flexible training tool.