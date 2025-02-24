Headlines — February 24

News

Trump fires Joint Chiefs chairman, Navy head in DOD leadership purge

President Donald Trump on Friday evening fired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Jim Slife.

Pentagon plans to cut 5,400 probationary workers

The Defense Department said Friday that it’s cutting 5,400 probationary workers starting next week and will put a hiring freeze in place.

Zelensky hails Ukraine’s ‘absolute heroism’ on third anniversary of Russia’s invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday hailed Ukraine’s “absolute heroism” as he marked the third anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion, and as European leaders began arriving in the capital Kyiv in a show of support for the embattled country.

Drone-equipped US Marines now helping protect Baltic Sea submarine cables

About 40 drone-equipped U.S. Marines have been sent to Finland to join NATO’s Baltic Sentry effort to protect undersea cables in the wake of several instances of suspected sabotage, according to the Finnish Defense Ministry (MoD) and U.S. Marine Corps.

Air Force

Airman dead in shootout at Kirtland Air Force Base

One airman is dead and another was injured following a shootout involving base security at Kirtland Air Force Base overnight, the Air Force announced.

What’s different about the New Air Force Handbook

About three weeks after it was removed Jan. 29, Air Force Handbook 1—a key document for Airmen preparing for promotion tests—reappeared on the Air Force enlisted promotion study guides website on Feb. 19, back-dated to Feb. 15. With less than two weeks to go before tests start for some Airmen, here’s what’s changed.

Shooting after pursuit at Air Force Base in New Mexico kills an airman and wounds another

A shooting at a U.S. Air Force base in New Mexico early Saturday left one airman dead and another wounded, military officials said, adding that it was not an act of terrorism or an attack by an outsider.

Air Force puts unique twist on ACE in Middle East exercise: Real-world combat

The U.S. Air Force is used to operating from large, fixed bases in the Middle East. But recently, Air Forces Central (AFCENT) tested its ability to disperse to smaller, unfamiliar locations with the exercise Agile Spartan, held in recent weeks, which rehearsed the Air Force-wide concept of Agile Combat Employment.

Space Force

Space Force bumps Astrion from Resilient GPS program

The Space Force has canceled its contract with one of the four companies developing designs for its Resilient GPS program following an initial design review, Defense News has learned.

US military releases first photo from orbit from its mysterious space plane

There aren’t a ton of specifics about what the military’s X-37B has been up to in space, but we now know one thing for certain: The view is pretty good.

Saltzman bars Space Force staff from Mitchell Institute events

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman has barred all Space Force personnel from participating in any events sponsored by the Mitchell Institute, pending further instructions.

Space Force finishes construction at Australia site for its new Deep Space Radar

The Space Force’s multinational project to build a new global radar network for safeguarding satellites from “malign activity” is taking shape, with the first facility in Australia now complete and set to go live by 2027.

Defense

KBR wins $176 million contract to modernize US space surveillance site

KBR secured a $176 million contract to maintain and modernize the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site, a high-altitude facility that serves as a key node in the U.S. military’s space surveillance network.