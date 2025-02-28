Air Force

Tyonek Technical Services LLC, Madison, Alabama, was awarded a $98,115,620 firm-fixed-price level of effort contract for cyber operations formal training support. This contract provides for subject matter expertise and other essential capabilities to augment and support the mission of 39th Information Operations Squadron. Work will be performed at Hurlburt Field, Florida; Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; and Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2027. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,580,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Detachment 2, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8773-25-C-0001).

Nihon Meccs Co. Ltd., Irifune, Tokyo, Japan (FA5270-25-D-0006); Okinawa Sobi Kogyo, K.K., Naha, Okinawa, Japan (FA5270-25-D-0007); Witco Industries Ltd., Ginowan, Okinawa, Japan (FA5270-25-D-0008); and Rim Engineering Co. Ltd., Urasoe, Okinawa, Japan (FA5270-25-D-0009), were awarded a program ceiling of $50,0000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the Okinawa Interior and Exterior Paint Program. This contract is for interior and exterior painting along with surface preparation and repairs required prior to painting on real property located on U.S. Forces Japan installations. Work will be performed on Okinawa, Japan, and is expected to be completed by February 2032. These contracts were competitive acquisitions, and six offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,000 ($500 per awardee) will be awarded at the time of award. The 18th Contracting Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a $33,496,610 fixed-price-incentive-fee contract for Counter Communication System Meadowlands development. This contract updates changes in the design and will procure instructor managed training suites, remote operations suites, and additional spares. Work will be performed at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Greeley, Colorado; and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by November 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,704,595; and fiscal 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $30,792,015 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Domain Awareness and Combat Directorate, Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8819-22-C-0001).

Army

Morsecorp Inc.,* Cambridge, Massachusetts, was awarded a $97,509,340 firm-fixed-price contract for research and development on the value of artificial intelligence solutions. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 26, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-25-D-0007).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $50,485,603 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program. Bids were solicited via internet with two received. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 26, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912P9-25-C-0005).

L3 Technologies Inc. Communication Systems-West, Salt Lake City, Utah, was awarded a $48,317,039 modification (P00003) to contract W58RGZ-24-F-0375 for procurement of hardware and software. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

KRI at Northeastern University LLC, Burlington, Massachusetts, was awarded a $30,000,000 cost-no-fee contract for research and development for military communication technology. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 26, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Adelphi, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-25-D-0004).

Veranox Corp,* Annandale, Virginia, was awarded a $24,882,272 firm-fixed-price contract for cybersecurity assurance services for artificial intelligence/machine learning programs and products. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 27, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-25-D-0009).

Conti Federal Services LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $10,157,873 firm-fixed-price contract for repair and renovation work. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Okinawa, Japan, with an estimated completion Oct. 1, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Marine Corps funds in the amount of $10,157,873 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan, is the contracting activity (W912HV-25-C-0002).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $9,424,474 modification (P0007) to contract W31P4Q-21-F B004 for technical support for prototype integration facility. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 24, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Air Force funds in the amount of $9,424,474 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $8,319,635 modification (P00170) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0033 for engineering services for high fidelity aviation system simulators. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 5, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Cycle Construction Co. LLC,* Kenner, Louisiana, was awarded a $7,994,120 firm-fixed-price contract for auxiliary power pump generator, fuel tank, access platforms and related equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in New Orleans, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 20, 2026. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,994,120 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-25-D-0008).

Navy

Q.E.D. Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $54,181,740 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N0002424C4201) for specification development and availability execution support requirements for the DDG, CG, LPD, LSD, LHA, LHD, and LCS Navy ship classes. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in the amount of $27,090,870 (50%); San Diego, California, in the amount of $16,254,522 (30%); Marysville, Washington, in the amount of $5,418,174 (10%); and Atlantic Beach, Florida, in the amount of $5418,174 (10%), and is expected to be completed February 2026. Total funds in the amount of $6,136,274 will be obligated at the time of award as follows: fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,525,676 (57%) that will not expire at the end of the fiscal year; fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,515,000 (41%) that will expire at the end of the current fiscal year; fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $52,097 (0.8%) that will not expire at the end of the fiscal year; and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,500 (0.7%) that will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-4201).

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $24,142,729 firm-fixed-price construction contract for the total interior renovation of Building 14. Work will be performed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. The maximum dollar value, including the base price and six options, is $25,537,633. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $24,142,729 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the www.SAM.gov website, with five offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N4008525C2506).

Advanced Acoustic Concepts LLC,* Washington, D.C., is awarded a $21,202,473 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursement, and firm-fixed-price contract for the manufacture, test, and delivery of MK48 Sonar Signal Transmitters, MK48 Warhead Electronic System assemblies, and test sets. This contract includes an option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $21,327,473. This contract combines procurements for various Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs (country names withheld per agreements). Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (83%); Johnstown, Pennsylvania (14%); Reston, Virginia (2%); and Keyport, Washington (1%); and is expected to be completed by November 2027. If the option is exercised, work will continue through November 2027. FMS funds in the amount of $21,202,473 (100%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity (N66604-25-C-0203).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $12,312,904 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-6117) to exercise options for Navy hardware spares to support SONAR systems. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2030. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,312,904 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Triumph Actuation Systems–Yakima LLC, Yakima, Washington, is being awarded $8,635,770 for a spares delivery order (N00383-25-F-AV02), under a basic ordering agreement (N00383-24-G-AV01), for the procurement of 117 repeatable release holdback bar assemblies in support of the F-18 aircraft. All work will be performed in Yakima, Washington. Work is expected to be completed by September 2029. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $8,635,770 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

ReadyWise Inc.,* Salt Lake City, Utah, has been awarded a maximum $14,641,536 fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for dehydrated menu items. This was a competitive acquisition with ten responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Feb. 26, 2030. Using military services are Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE3S1-25-D-Z202).

UPDATE: Easy Street JD&S LLC,* Carol Stream, Illinois (SPE8EC-19-D-004, $255,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for material handling equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0001 and awarded July 22, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Small business