Headlines — March 3

News

Trump berates Ukrainian president, says he’s ‘not ready for peace’

White House support for Ukraine appeared to completely collapse on Friday after President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated the Ukrainian President during a tense Oval Office meeting between the leaders, accusing Volodymyr Zelenskyy of not seriously looking for ways to end the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Veterans fired in federal layoffs say they were ‘stabbed in the back’

After years in the Army and Marines, a veteran thought he’d found a new way to serve, helping low-income Americans with applications for home improvement grants at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Trump admin loosens rules for US Military airstrikes

The Trump administration has granted U.S. military commanders more leeway to conduct airstrikes against suspected militant threats, a shift from the Biden administration policy that required greater sign-off from the White House and Pentagon, U.S. officials told Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Army deleting online content related to women, minorities using key words like ‘respect’ and ‘dignity’

“Justice.” “Dignity.” “Respect.” Those words are now considered red flags by the Army as it does a wide-ranging scrub of the massive amount of digital content the service has created online over the years — a purge that is leading to the removal of images and videos featuring women and minority soldiers from official platforms.

Space Command general visits Redstone Arsenal amid speculation on command’s future home

A top general with U.S. Space Command visited Redstone Arsenal this week, according to an Army news release, at a time of heightened speculation over the command’s future home.

F-35B has flown with Meteor long-range air-to-air missile

For the first time, an F-35B has flown armed with the Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile. Test flights with the missile were a long time coming, but they will pave the way for a major leap in capability for the stealth fighter.

Air Force

Warren, Duckworth probe Air Force secretary nominee on dealings with Elon Musk

Two Democratic senators are raising alarms about Troy Meink, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Air Force, following reports that Elon Musk recommended Meink for the job after he pushed a lucrative satellite contract towards Musk’s SpaceX.

Cracks in KC-46 tankers halt all deliveries

The Air Force will inspect its entire fleet of 89 KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tankers after cracks were found on two of the four new planes set to be sent to the Military Delivery Center, the Air Force told The War Zone exclusively. The issue was discovered by Boeing, which makes the jets, the Air Force said.

Air Force leaders issue new warning about China-backed recruitment efforts by private companies

Air Force commanders issued cautionary statements Friday telling current and former service members to be on alert for efforts by private aviation companies with Chinese military ties to recruit them with lucrative job offers.

Air Force selects Pacific landing sites to test space cargo deliveries

The U.S. Air Force is set to launch an environmental impact review for a novel military logistics project, proposing the construction of two landing pads on Johnston Island, a remote atoll in the Pacific Ocean.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

USAF’s software startup, Kessel Run, pivots ‘back to the future,’ as some cry foul

The Air Force’s Kessel Run software factory, which brought speed and rapid change through modern agile development practices and “DevSecOps” to USAF programs, is changing the way it does business.

Robins Air Force base daycare director sentenced for failing to report child abuse

The former director of the daycare at Robins Air Force Base, who was found guilty of failing to report child abuse, was ordered Thursday afternoon to serve two years of probation.

Air Force Academy investigating nearly 100 cadets for cheating, honor code violations

Nearly 100 cadets at the Air Force Academy in Colorado are being investigated after widespread cheating was discovered on a weekly knowledge test, which is a violation of the school’s honor code.

Defense

No injuries reported in Virginia Army ammunition plant explosion

No one was injured in an explosion early Friday at a U.S. Army ammunition plant in southwestern Virginia, authorities said.

Rafael, Kratos team to produce solid rocket motors as Prometheus Energetics

Rafael, the Israeli company that makes Iron Dome, is creating a joint venture with US firm Kratos to produce solid rocket motors (SRMs).

Veterans

VA crisis line workers say mission will be harmed by in-office mandate

There was a fear festering in Dean’s mind even before she found out last Friday that she and all other VA crisis line responders had been ordered to return to work at their Atlanta satellite office in the coming months.

VA study of brain Iijuries and mental health would be ordered up by Senate bill

Key senators, including the chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, are renewing a push for an in-depth study of how brain injuries affect veterans’ mental health.