Honorary Commanders get immersion tour by Aerotech News • March 20, 2025 5:28 pm - Updated March 20, 2025 5:29 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lily Hurst (left) and Airman 1st Class Ivy Lawless (right), 56th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentices, assist Kyle Day, 56th Fighter Wing honorary commander (middle), during an immersion tour, Feb. 4, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Honorary commanders received a comprehensive overview of base operations, including a rundown on aircrew flight equipment pilots use daily. Airmen also had the opportunity to explain their roles and contributions to base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay) U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 944th Fighter Wing and 56th Fighter Wing showcase ammunitions and related equipment during an immersion tour, Feb. 4, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Honorary commanders of the 56th FW gained insight into routine checks and repairs critical to flight safety. Their participation in the tour allowed them to witness firsthand how base operations support key mission initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay) U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, delivers closing remarks to visiting honorary commanders at the conclusion of an immersion tour, Feb. 4, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Honorary commanders gained valuable insights into base operations and how each squadron contributes to the base’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready airmen. The tour included visits to 56th Mission Support Group, 56th Medical Group, 56th Maintenance Group, and 56th Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay) U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ivy Lawless, 56th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, briefs honorary commanders during an immersion tour, Feb. 4, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Lawless explains the use of an ejection training seat, which can simulate a submerged aircraft for emergency procedures. The training enhances readiness by preparing pilots for high-stress scenarios in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay) Mike Heath, 62nd Fighter Squadron honorary commander, examines a high-tech pilot helmet during an immersion tour Feb. 4, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Honorary commanders gained valuable insights into the diverse operations that support Luke AFB’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready airmen. The F-35 pilot helmet highlights the sophisticated technology that enables mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay) U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Gause, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Fighting Falcon dedicated crew chief, speaks with Kyle Day, 56th Fighter Wing honorary commander, during an immersion tour, Feb. 4, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Honorary commanders received a comprehensive overview of base operations, including information on the aircraft station at Luke AFB. The 309th AMU supports fighter pilots by ensuring aircraft are maintained in top conditions, allowing for uninterrupted training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay) Hannah Marshall, 56th Operations Support Squadron honorary commander, secures a bolt on an ammunition during an immersion tour, Feb. 4, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Honorary commanders gained valuable insight into routine checks and repairs essential to flight safety. Their participation provided a firsthand look at how base operations directly support critical mission initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay) A guest of the 56th Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Immersion, dons a flight suit and high-tech pilot helmet during a briefing on aircrew flight equipment, Feb. 4, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The immersion provided honorary commanders and their guests with hands-on insight into base operations and training. This gear, essential for aircrew safety, reflects the advanced technology that ensures mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)