Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 2019

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities – November 2019

Thanks for checking out the November 1 issue of D-M AFB Desert Lightning News! In addition to news and happenings around Davis-Monthan, we have some special Veterans Day profiles for your reading pleasure this month. On page 4, meet Gulf War and 9/11 veteran, SSgt. Ginell Costa, who is preparing to re-enlist as a cybersecurity specialist after earning her degree (“I miss the adventure,” she says.) On page 6, we have Army veteran and former Military Intelligence Officer Kathleen Bercume, and retired USAF MSgt. Tricia Cooper, who parleyed her military experience as a healthcare administrator into a career upon leaving the service. We know you will enjoy their stories and perspective on how their military service shaped many aspects of their lives, both during their enlistment and after. Click on the link below to check out these stories and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News!

Here are some more highlights from this month’s issue:

Dark night leads to bright military career: page 2

Ceremony commemorates disappearance of WWI-era flying ace: page 3

Veterans Day activities: page 3

Daedalian Flight presents Outstanding Mission Support Award: page 5

Photo Feature: Boss and Buddy event builds relationships: pages 8 & 9

All this waiting for you, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a hard copy of the paper beginning November 1st at our usual distribution points on base and in Tucson.