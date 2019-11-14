Ensuring security of the Dynamic Wing

A KC-130J Hercules assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., flies over Libby Army Airfield, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2019. Camp Libby is the designated operating base for the Dynamic Wing exercise.





Two Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing defend base assets during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at the hub on Libby Army Airfield, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2019. During this Dynamic Wing exercise, 355th WG Airmen responded to multiple scenarios involving simulated injured Airmen, emergency notification signals and more.





Airmen from the 355th Wing respond to a simulated attack during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at Libby Army Airfield, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2019. During this Dynamic Wing exercise, 355th WG Airmen responded to multiple scenarios involving simulated injured Airmen, emergency notification signals and more.





An Airman assigned to the 355th Wing looks through binoculars during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at Libby Army Airfield, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2019. During this Dynamic Wing exercise, 355th WG Airmen responded to multiple scenarios involving simulated injured Airmen, emergency notification signals and more.





A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, takes off from the flightline at Libby Army Airfield, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2019. Multiple assets from AFBs, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., and Fort Huachuca, Ariz., collaborated with the 355th Wing to construct the forward-focuses concept of Bushwhacker 19-08.