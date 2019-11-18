Refueling the mission

Senior Airman Fermin Garcia III, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward area refueling point operator, runs with a fuel hose during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at Libby Army Airfield, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019. FARP operators refuel aircraft in austere location when air-to-air refueling is not possible or when fueling stations are not available. This exercise is enabling the 355th Wing to the lead the Air Force in dynamic force employment, which is now a critical requirement for mission success.





Airman 1st Class Kyle Phillips, 79th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, prepares for an aircraft refuel during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at Libby Army Airfield, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019. 355th Wing Airmen are learning their role in the joint fight and approaching every problem set with a multi-function mindset that is focused on mission success.





Senior Airman Anthony Cahanding and Fermin Garcia III, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward area refueling point operators, prepare to refuel an aircraft during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at Libby Army Airfield, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019. FARP operators refuel aircraft in austere locations when air-to-air refueling is not possible or when fueling stations are not available. 355th Wing Airmen are working to hone the Department of Defense’s mission to deter adversaries, protect security, prepare to win and negotiate from a position of strength.





Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing wait for an HH-60G Pave Hawk to depart after refueling it during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at Libby Army Airfield, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019. 355th Wing Airmen are working to hone the Department of Defense’s mission to deter adversaries, protect security, prepare to win and negotiate from a position of strength.





Senior Airman Fermin Garcia III, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward area refueling point operator, defuels a fuels hose during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at Libby Army Airfield, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019. FARP operators refuel aircraft in austere locations when air-to-air refueling is not possible or when fueling stations are not available. This exercise is enabling the 355th Wing to the lead the Air Force in dynamic force employment, which is now a critical requirement for mission success.





Senior Airman Anthony Cahanding, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward area refueling point operator, rolls up a hose during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at Libby Army Airfield, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019. FARP operators refuel aircraft in austere locations when air-to-air refueling is not possible or when fueling stations are not available. This exercise is enabling the 355th Wing to the lead the Air Force in dynamic force employment, which is now a critical requirement for mission success.