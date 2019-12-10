 Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - December 2019

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – December 2019

Click on the image below to view this month’s digital edition.

Greetings, everyone and welcome to the December 6th edition of D-M AFB Desert Lightning News! As we head into the holidays, we’re privileged to bring you a special seasonal reminiscence, courtesy of the good folks at theJesusQuestion.org. Regardless of your spiritual orientation, “The Christmas Truce of 1914” is a moving recounting of what can happen in our world when people – even people at war – are willing to set aside their differences for a moment and come together in peace and fellowship. This story strikes a note of harmony and hope that is SO needed in our world today – we hope you enjoy it, meditate on it, and share it as we look back on 2019 and move forward into new hope for the future in 2020.

Click on the link below for full access to a digital copy of D-M AFB Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. Here are some more highlights from our December issue:

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/sytv/

Retiring chiefs share wisdom for mil-to-mil couples: page 2

Surviving the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting – an AF reservist shares her story: page 3

Holiday Chapel Schedule: page 3

WWII Navajo Code Talker shares history of the unbreakable code: page 6

Photo Feature: D-M assets train over southern Arizona year-round: pages 8 & 9

55th Electronic Combat Group returns from deployment: page 12

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a hard copy of the paper beginning December 6th at our usual distribution points on base and in Tucson. Be sure to “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a safe and blessed holiday season! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews