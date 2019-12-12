DM Airman named pilot of the year

A 354th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot was recognized as the Old Pueblo Daedalian Flight pilot of the year during the 2019 Old Pueblo Daedalian Flight Air Force Association Annual Christmas Dinner and Awards Program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2019.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle “Metric” Adkison, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, as well as Capt. Christopher “Apollo” Steenson, 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron EC-130H Compass Call pilot, and Maj. Daniel “Bucky” Buchannan, 79th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II pilot, were nominated for pilot of the year.

“The fact that I was even considered for this award was great, but to actually win is truly humbling,” said Adkison.

Adkison was recognized by the flight for his accomplishments not only down range, but also on home station.

While deployed, he performed the first integrated combat turn for an A-10 in a deployed theater in 29 years, just weeks after executing the first short duration forward deployment of A-10’s in Afghanistan.

Back at Davis-Monthan, he implemented a new electronic flight bag program saving the Air Force man-hours and over $60,000 a year. He also helped support the 355th Wing’s dynamic wing concept, which continues to lead the Air Force in operational readiness.

“Adkison has had a busy 2019 with training, innovating and fighting,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew Croft, 12th Air Force commander, while introducing Adkison during the ceremony. “He helped solidify the Air Force Chief of Staff’s designation that the 355th Wing is the most combat ready wing in the Air Force.”

Davis-Monthan Airmen continue to positively impact the Air Force, whether down range or on home station, and Capt. Adkison is just one example of how the 355th Wing continues to provide combat airpower across the globe to ensure mission success.



