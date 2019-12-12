Walking in DM’s ‘winter wonderland’

The 355th Force Support Squadron hosted Winterfest at the Blanchard Recreation Complex at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2019.

Airmen and their families were invited to celebrate the holidays with Santa Claus, nearly $10,000 in prizes and 100 tons of snow.

“Winterfest is great because it’s an opportunity for Airmen to get out of their dorms and celebrate the holidays, which is especially important for those that live far from home,” said U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Sierra Barron, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice. “I had an awesome time and I’m grateful that FSS put this together for everyone.”

Winterfest, formerly known as Starry Snowy Southwestern Night, has previously been hosted at Bama Park until this year.

“Winterfest is a celebration for the holidays that is really focused on bringing everybody together”, said Karl Nusshag, 355th FSS community services flight chief. “It’s just a great event for the entire family.”

Before the night ended, everyone gathered around the Christmas tree to join Col. Victor Pereira, 355th Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. James Lyda, 355th Wing command chief, for the traditional Christmas tree lighting, which featured a new 28-foot tree.

“The 355th FSS is here to support Davis-Monthan Airmen and their families and try to give back in any way that we can”, said Nusshag. “I hope people understand that FSS is here and is really trying to give people a place where they can relax, have some fun with their fellow Airmen and their families, and get away from the stressors of their everyday grind.”

The 355th FSS is dedicated to improving the overall quality of life for Airmen and their families at Davis-Monthan by increasing morale across the installation.












