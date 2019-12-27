Readiness fit for a king

An Airman assigned to the 655th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs maintenance on an HC-130J Combat King II at Davis-Monthan Air force Base, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2019. The 655th AMXS maintains, inspects and repairs HC-130Js for the 563rd Rescue Group.









Airman 1st Class Jacob Barragan, 79th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, relaxes before a flight operation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2019. Barragan is one of the newest loadmasters at the squadron and performed on-the-job training during the flight.









U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II pilots assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron perform pre-flight tasks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2019. The pilots were preparing for aerial refueling and training missions.









Airman 1st Class Cyrus Love, 79th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, writes on a checklist during a flight in an HC-130J Combat King II over Arizona, Dec. 20, 2019. Love was preparing to perform an aerial refuel mission.