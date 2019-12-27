Readiness fit for a king

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa

An Airman assigned to the 655th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs maintenance on an HC-130J Combat King II at Davis-Monthan Air force Base, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2019. The 655th AMXS maintains, inspects and repairs HC-130Js for the 563rd Rescue Group.
 
 
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa

Airman 1st Class Jacob Barragan, 79th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, relaxes before a flight operation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2019. Barragan is one of the newest loadmasters at the squadron and performed on-the-job training during the flight.
 
 
 
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa

U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II pilots assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron perform pre-flight tasks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2019. The pilots were preparing for aerial refueling and training missions.
 
 
 
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa

Airman 1st Class Cyrus Love, 79th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, writes on a checklist during a flight in an HC-130J Combat King II over Arizona, Dec. 20, 2019. Love was preparing to perform an aerial refuel mission.

