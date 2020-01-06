DM scores big at Arizona Bowl

U.S. service members and first responders present the colors during the singing of the National Anthem during the Arizona Bowl football game in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 31, 2019. The team consisted of members from different military branches and emergency services from the surrounding communities.









A U.S. Air Force Skydiving Team member parachutes during the Arizona Bowl football game in Tucson, Ariz. Dec. 31, 2019. Members from the team parachuted down with a military service flag, U.S. flag or the POW/MIA flag at the beginning of the game.









Chief Master Sgt. James R. Lyda, 355th Wing command chief, left, and Col. Michael R. Drowley, 355th WG commander, are recognized during the Arizona Bowl football game in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 31, 2019. Lyda and Drowley were thanked for their commitment and dedication to the military and local community.









U.S. service members stationed in Arizona are recognized during the Arizona Bowl football game in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 31, 2019. The uniformed members were thanked for their commitment and dedication to the military and local community.









A U.S. Air Force service member throws a challenge coin to young fans during the Arizona Bowl football game in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 31, 2019. The uniformed members interacted with fans and gave out coins during the game.