Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – January 2020

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – January 2020

Hello everyone – WELCOME to the first issue of D-M AFB Desert Lightning News for 2020! How do you like that A-10 eye candy on our cover? That’s one of our awesome photo highlights as we take a look back at 2019, in this special Year In Review edition of Desert Lightning! Click on the link below for your digital copy, and let’s take a peek at some of what’s waiting for you inside:

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zbix/

A-10 Thunderbolt exercises: page 3

2019 Heritage Flight: page 4

D-M readiness exercise 2019: page 5

B-52 “Wise Guy” rises from the Boneyard: page 6

WWII veteran awarded Purple Heart at D-M AFB: page 8

P-51 Warthog? A-10 dons Mustang paint scheme: page 9

79th RQS, 655th AMXS return from deployment: page 9

ESPN hosts “First Take” at D-M – page 10

All this and much more, in our Year In Review edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a hard copy of the paper beginning January 10th at our usual distribution points on base and in Tucson. Be sure to “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews