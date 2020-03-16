Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – March 2020

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 2020

Greetings, everyone – thanks for checking out the March 2020 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! This month, we salute and bid farewell to the first specially

modified EC-130H “Compass Call” aircraft, tail number 1587, which made its final flight in January after 28 years of service. “The retirement of aircraft 73-01587 is a historic event for the U.S. Air Force and a proud moment for the EC-130H Compass Call program,” said Col. Phil Acquaro, 55th ECG commander. Originally nicknamed “Kermit” and later rechristened “Reaper,” the aircraft will be modified into a static aircraft and displayed in front of the ECG campus. Click on the link below to get a closer look at the EC-130H and read the full story in your online copy of Desert Lightning News.

Here are some more highlights from our current edition:

All this and much more, in this issue of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a hard copy of the paper beginning March 6th at our usual distribution points on base and in Tucson.