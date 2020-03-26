A-10 Demonstration Team: March practice

Advertisement

Airmen assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team watch an A-10 Thunderbolt II fly over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 23, 2020. The A-10 provides significant protection to ground forces through close air support.









A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, performs aerial maneuvers at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 23, 2020. The A-10 provides significant protection to ground forces through close air support.









A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 23, 2020. The A-10’s large, varied ordnance and accurate weapons delivery has made it an invaluable asset to the Air Force and its allies.









A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, performs aerial maneuvers at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 23, 2020. The A-10’s large varied ordnance and accurate weapons delivery has made it an invaluable asset to the Air Force and its allies.









A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, flies with deployed landing gear at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 23, 2020. The A-10’s GAU-8/A 30mm Gatling gun can fire 3,900 rounds per minute.









A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 23, 2020. The A-10’s GAU-8/A 30mm Gatling gun can fire 3,900 rounds per minute.









Maj. Cody Wilton, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, poses from the cockpit of an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 23, 2020. The A-10 is the U.S. Air Force’s premier close air support aircraft.