Serving the DM Community

A commissary employee runs the register at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 10, 2020. The commissary implemented measures to ensure Airmen and employees are taken care of to include practicing social distancing by putting barriers between customers and employees.















A commissary employee stocks meat at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 10, 2020. The commissary implemented measures to ensure Airmen are taken care of to include limiting how much of each product people can purchase at once, specialized hours and requiring a face covering to be worn.















An Airman shows their common access card to get into the commissary at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 10, 2020. The commissary implemented specialized hours for mission essential Airmen and their families.















Customers wait to enter the commissary at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 10, 2020. The commissary implemented specialized hours for mission essential Airmen and their families.