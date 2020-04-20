DM, local businesses join forces to protect Airmen

Advertisement

Airmen and Department of Defense employees at the 355th Wing received cloth masks to help combat and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 15, 2020.

Base leadership, the 355th Contracting Squadron and the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron joined forces with local businesses to produce 10,000 masks for the 355th WG workforce after Air Force guidance requiring personnel to wear cloth masks if 6 feet of physical distance cannot be met at work.

“It is extremely important to support the local community,” said Airman 1st Class Destiny Stafford, 355th CONS contract administrator. “We needed someone who was in close proximity of the base and wanted to make sure that as they were manufacturing the mask, they would have the opportunity to deliver them rapidly, that way they are distributed around base.”

To continue the mission in safe and healthy environments, daily batches are being picked up by the 355th LRS and distributed to 355th WG units until all masks are delivered.

Masks will first go to members who are working and cannot maintain social distancing in work environments before going to others.

“The benefit of wearing a mask is the added layer of protection to help slow the spread of the virus,” said 1st Lt. Blake Donovan, 355th LRS deployment and distribution flight commander. “As more Airmen begin to wear masks, it serves as a reminder and reinforcement that the rest of us need to do our part as well. Wearing the masks strengthens the DM community defense against COVID-19.”

Even in trying times Davis-Monthan finds ways to keep building synergy, creating job opportunities and combating the virus with the local community.

“These are very difficult times and what the contracting and logistics squadrons are doing to protect Airmen is an incredible feat,” said Amanda Henderson, 355th CONS contracting officer.

For more information on Davis-Monthan and COVID-19, please use the list of resources below:

COVID-19 hotline: 520-228-1904

Davis-Monthan AFB COVID-19 Information: https://www.dm.af.mil/COVID-19-Updates/

Davis-Monthan AFB Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DMAFB/









