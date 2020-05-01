Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – May 2020

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – May 2020

Hello, fans and friends, and thanks for checking out the May 2020 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! We have some extra content included in our digital edition here that you won’t find in the papers available on the newsstands – we hope you’ll click through and enjoy the extra news and features. This month, we take a look back at the storied Doolittle Raid of WWII, which just marked its 78th anniversary. During these challenging times, we hope you’ll be inspired by remembering the heroics of these brave warriors, who succeeded on a mission that some thought was doomed to fail – thus changing the course of the War in the Pacific and creating a path to victory. Click on the link below to read this and other stories in your free digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/thsf/

Here are some more highlights from this month’s issue:

‘Spooky 41’ Gunship team in action: page 2

D-M partners with local businesses to protect Airmen from COVID-19: page 3

AFWERX turns its innovative skills toward two Air Force challenges: page 4

Curbside pickup available at D-M base exchange: page 5

Channeling hope in the midst of pandemic’s challenges: page 6

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! We’d like to take a moment and extend sincere thanks and a shout out to our advertisers, who continue in their support not only of Aerotech/ Desert Lightning News, but of YOU, the defense and military community. Please remember them when you are looking for businesses to support now and in the future, as we move in new phases of fighting COVID-19. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting May 1st. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from our entire desert Southwest service area (because we’re ALL in this together!) As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #dmafbnews