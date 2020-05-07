Free toys for Davis-Monthan children

Advertisement

The 355th Force Support Squadron celebrated Month of the Military Child at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 30, 2020. For the entirety of April, the unit hosted events to include giving away over 150 bags of free toys and a shout-out video via Facebook from Scott Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy captain.











