AZ Air Guard pays tribute to nurses, healthcare workers

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing in Tucson, follows in formation behind a
KC-135 Stratotanker during a flyover of the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona May 7, 2020.The flyover, which was in tribute to the nurses and healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, was a combined tribute flyover and air refueling mission. (Arizona National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, one of four aircraft from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing and 161st Air Refueling wing, conduct a tribute flyover and refueling mission in Northern Arizona May 7, 2020. The flyover was in tribute to the nurses and healthcare works on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, was combined with an air refueling mission. (Arizona National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing in Tucson, follows in formation behind a KC-135 Stratotanker during a flyover of the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona May 7, 2020.The flyover, which was in tribute to the nurses and healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, was a combined tribute flyover and air refueling mission. (Arizona National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, one of four aircraft from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing and 161st Air Refueling wing, conduct a tribute flyover and refueling mission in Northern Arizona May 7, 2020. The flyover was in tribute to the nurses and healthcare works on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, was combined with an air refueling mission. (Arizona National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing in Tucson, refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker from Air Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing during a mission May 7, 2020 in Arizona.The refueling mission was combined with a flyover a in tribute to the nurses and healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. (Arizona National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)