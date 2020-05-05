CATM trains combat ready Airmen amid COVID-19

Advertisement

Lt. Col. Deborah Davidson, 341st Medical Operations Squadron commander, prepares to fire an M9 pistol April 15, 2020, at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The course instructs Airmen on shooting procedures such as how to clear the weapon, assess a malfunction or stoppage, techniques on unloading and reloading. The CATM facility staff has limited class size classes to a maximum of six students due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic, and instructors are implementing social distancing both in the classroom and the firing range.















Capt. Brittany Dippel, 309th Fighter Squadron student pilot, removes an M9 pistol from her holster April 15, 2020, at Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Airmen from Luke train on various weapons including the M9, M4 carbine, M870 shotgun, M203 grenade launcher and the M107 sniper rifle. The CATM facility staff has limited class size classes to a maximum of six students due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic, and instructors are implementing social distancing both in the classroom and the firing range.















Staff Sgt. Brent Pico, 56th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance flight instructor, demonstrates a weapon handling technique to a class April 15, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Instructors teach fundamentals of the weapon such as loading, unloading, assessing stoppages, proper aim and positioning. The CATM facility staff has limited class size classes to a maximum of six students due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic, and instructors are implementing social distancing both in the classroom and the firing range.















Staff Sgt. Brent Pico, 56th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance flight instructor, instructs a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance M9 pistol course April 15, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Pico was teaching an M9 pistol class to Airmen before they deploy or change duty stations. The CATM facility staff has limited class size classes to a maximum of six students due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic, and instructors are implementing social distancing both in the classroom and the firing range.















Lt. Col. Deborah Davidson, 341st Medical Operations Squadron commander, fires an M9 pistol April 15, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. To qualify on the M9, Airmen are required to know how to clean and breakdown the weapon, fire from numerous positions, use proper technique in assessing weapon stoppage and shoot accurately. The CATM facility staff has limited class size classes to a maximum of six students due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic, and instructors are implementing social distancing both in the classroom and the firing range.















Lt. Col. Bailyn Beck, 56th Training Squadron assistant director of operations (left), Capt. Brittany Dippel, 309th Fighter Squadron student pilot, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, 56th Maintenance Group superintendent, recover targets April 15, 2020, at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Beck, Dippel and Wiener completed training on the M9 pistol to maintain their readiness. The CATM facility staff has limited class size classes to a maximum of six students due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic, and instructors are implementing social distancing both in the classroom and the firing range.















Lt. Col. Deborah Davidson, 341st Medical Operations Squadron commander, loads an M9 pistol magazine April 15, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Flight train Airmen how to properly handle and clean weapons such as the M9, M4 Carbine and M203 grenade launcher. The CATM facility staff has limited class size classes to a maximum of six students due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic, and instructors are implementing social distancing both in the classroom and the firing range.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Thunderbolt at Luke AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact