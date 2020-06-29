Training into readiness

Advertisement

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron trained on their annual mobility training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2020. Sixty engineers trained on marshaling and deploying to defend MOUT Village, a simulated austere location. As combat engineers, they are designed to deploy without security forces units and need the training to self-secure while building a bare base. During their simulated deployment, they received training on HUMVEE convoy, land navigation, defensive fighting positions and integrated base defense while facing opposing forces to mimic a real-life encounter.