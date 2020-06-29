Training into readiness

(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Airmen assigned to the
355th Civil Engineer Squadron trained on their annual mobility training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2020. Sixty engineers trained on marshaling and deploying to defend MOUT Village, a simulated austere location. As combat engineers, they are designed to deploy without security forces units and need the training to self-secure while building a bare base. During their simulated deployment, they received training on HUMVEE convoy, land navigation, defensive fighting positions and integrated base defense while facing opposing forces to mimic a real-life encounter.
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron walk to a simulated village during annual mobility training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2020. Once at the village, the Airmen had to set up camp and utilize defensive fighting positions to secure the area from adversaries. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron defend their post during simulated base defense training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2020. The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron trains in different scenarios ranging from adversary ambushes to improvised explosive device encounters to maintain high-end readiness in preparation for deployments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron exchange fire during a simulated base defense scenario at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2020. The The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron trains in different scenarios ranging from adversary ambushes to improvised explosive device encounters to maintain high-end readiness in preparation for deployments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
A simulated adversary attacks a group of U.S. Air Force Airmen during a training scenario at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2020. Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron were simulating an air rescue attempt for a downed comrade before being ambushed by insurgents. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron simulate an air rescue during a training scenario at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2020. The unit was conducting training on HUMVEE convoy, land navigation, defensive fighting positions and integrated base defense. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare a defensive fighting position at a simulated base during a training scenario at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2020. Defensive fighting positions are used against enemies and are big enough for either one person or an entire team. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)