Desert Lighting News Digital Edition – July 2020

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – July 2020

Hello, fans and friends, thanks for checking out the July 2020 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! This time of year always ushers in change at D-M, with changes of command, PCS season and the like. One great change on base is the recent opening of the new satellite pharmacy location inside the BX. “This will allow us to take better care of our Airmen, our families and our retiree population by giving them the support that they need,” said Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander. Click on the link below to read this and other stories in your free digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/egiv/

Here are some more highlights from this month’s issue:

• Transforming the Civilian Defender Program: page 2

• Air Force awards contract for improved female body armor: page 3

• D-M online chapel services: page 3

• Col. Hogan flies final mission: page 6

• Baerman, Pifer take to the air during D-M farewells: page 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting July 2nd. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #dmafbnews