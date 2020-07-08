355th Mission Support Group Change of Command

Advertisement

Col. Michael Borders took command of the 355th Mission Support Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 26, 2020.

Command of the group was relinquished by Col. Julie Newlin as she goes to be the director of Logistics, Installations and Mission Support (A4) at 12th Air Force here at Davis-Monthan.

“It is hard to believe that it has already been two years since I stood here taking command of the group,” said Newlin. “I came here and didn’t know how big the base was and didn’t realize how big the mission was nor did I realize how amazed I would be each and every day by the MSG Airmen. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as commander and I’ll always† be proud to be MSG.”

Borders took command of the MSG after previously being the Director of Domestic Counterterrorism and Global Antiterrorism for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Affairs Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, The Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

“I am very excited about what Davis-Monthan has going and I just want to help push that forward,” said Borders. “I want to make sure the MSG focuses on how we ensure airpower and force projection across the globe from Davis-Monthan. I want to make sure that we enable and are the foundation for the wing’s rescue and attack missions.”

Borders will be responsible for several units, including the 355th Security Forces Squadron, 355th Communications Squadron, 355th Force Support Squadron and several other support units. He will ensure the proper execution of the group’s mission to support the Air Force’s largest rescue and attack mission, over 11,000 total force Airmen and 34 unique mission partners.