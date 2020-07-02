355th Maintenance Group changes command

Advertisement

Col. Marc Walker took command of the 355th Maintenance Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2020.

Command of the group was relinquished from Col. Barton Kenerson as he goes to be the 57th Maintenance Group commander, Nellis AFB, Nev.

“This group holds the best rescue and attack maintenance and has the stats and awards to prove it,” said Kenerson. “I have been proud to be called the MXG commander and you all have accomplished everything in less than ideal circumstances. It is always difficult to turn over command, but when it is someone like you [Walker], I have no reservations and know that you will take the group to all new levels of excellence.”

Walker took command of the 355th MXG after previously holding the position of deputy commander for the 92nd MXG, Fairchild AFB, Wash.

“I couldn’t be walking into a better situation as the group is firing on all eight cylinders,” said Walker. “I am thankful for this opportunity and truly humbled to be able to come back and be a part of this great wing.”

Walker will be responsible for several units, including the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron and several other maintenance units. He will ensure the proper execution of their mission to support the Air Force’s largest rescue and attack mission.