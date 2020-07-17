Operating in the field

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake J. Gonzales)
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the Combat Team Member Course treats a simulated injured person during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 9, 2020. The CTMC gives Airmen both classroom and hands-on training for a variety of skill sets to ensure their readiness to execute the mission downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake J. Gonzales)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course receive instruction during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 9, 2020. The CTMC is a two-month course designed for combat search and rescue Airmen as a part of their career progression training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake J. Gonzales)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course treat a simulated injured person during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 9, 2020. The CTMC gives Airmen both classroom and hands-on training for a variety of skill sets to ensure their readiness to execute the mission downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the Combat Team Member Course receives instruction during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 9, 2020. The CTMC trains different skill sets including medical practices for combat search and rescue Airmen as a part of their career progression training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)