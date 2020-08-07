Desert Lightning News Digital Edition August 2020

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – August 2020

Click on the image below to view this month’s digital edition.

Hello, fans and friends, thanks for checking out the August 2020 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! Davis-Monthan AFB personnel recently hosted a C-130J Super Hercules aircrew from the 34th Combat Training Squadron, Little Rock Air Force Base, for a unique joint training exercise. This marked the first time an Air Mobility Command aircraft has trained with Airmen from Air Combat Command. “Davis-Monthan has taken the lead in recognizing that we are going to have to think differently about how we are going to deploy forces and operate in a near-peer situation,” said Lt. Col. Phillip Newman, 34th CTS commander. “We are figuring out how mobility airlift can play into their mission.” Click on the link below to read this and other stories in your free digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/apvs/

Here are some more highlights from this month’s issue:

A fighter squadron with its own…tank?: page 2

Base Chapel service schedule: page 3

68th Rescue Squadron completes tactics training course: page 4

ECG Airman receives Purple Heart: page 5

AF Captain shows courage, saves lives on the road: page 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting August 7th. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #dmafbnews

Desert Lightning News, Davis-Monthan, Military News; 355th Fighter Wing, 355th FW Staff Agencies