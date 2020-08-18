Nellis Airmen join Red Flag-Rescue

Advertisement

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron inspects an HH-60G Pavehawk before take-off during Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue training exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end readiness. During and after the global COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of high-end readiness has only grown more important, and personnel recovery remains essential.