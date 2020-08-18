Nellis Airmen join Red Flag-Rescue

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron inspects an HH-60G Pavehawk before take-off during Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue training exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end readiness. During and after the global COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of high-end readiness has only grown more important, and personnel recovery remains essential. (Air Force photograph by Zach King)
A U.S.
Air Force Airman assigned to the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron inspects an HH-60G Pavehawk before take-off during Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue training exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end readiness. During and after the global COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of high-end readiness has only grown more important, and personnel recovery remains essential.
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., prepare for a flight operation during Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested, degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., perform pre-flight inspections during Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested, degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Zach King)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antwon Rodgers, 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron HH-60G Pavehawk crew chief, sits on an HH-60G during Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020. Red Flag-Rescue allowed aircrew and operators from across the United States the opportunity to hone their high-end readiness. During and after the global COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of high-end readiness has only grown more important, and personnel recovery remains essential. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., prepares for take-off during Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested, degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., prepare for take-off during Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested, degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Zach King)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., perform pre-flight inspections during Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested, degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Zach King)
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., prepares for take-off during Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020. Red Flag-Rescue is the worldís premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested, degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., prepare for take-off during Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020. The 66th RQS provides rapidly deployable, expeditionary, and agile combat search and rescue forces in response to contingency operations worldwide. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier CSAR exercise that prepares Airmen and partners for the high-end fight in highly contested, degraded environments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)