Fire department receives smokin’ new fire trucks

The base fire department hosted a housing and retirement ceremony for two incoming and two outgoing fire vehicles at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2020.

The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services Flight conducted the ceremony to honor heritage and tradition in retiring and introducing two fire trucks to the station.

“We wanted to provide the young Airmen and members of the fire department with the history and heritage of tradition of bringing in a new apparatus,” said Todd Canale, 355th CES fire chief.

To signify the transfer of vehicles, fire fighters transferred a bucket of water from the outgoing vehicles, which have combined for more than 52 years of service, into the new trucks to symbolize the passing of responsibilities.

“It’s not often we get to do this,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Keith Mahoney, 355th CES deputy fire chief. “This is the first one I’ve ever been part of, and I’ve been in for 21 years.”

To cap the event off, everyone in attendance was invited to push the new fire trucks into the station stalls, honoring a tradition dating back a couple of centuries.

“I truly believe we have to remember where we came from and why we do what we do,” said Canale. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team. The event was not just a way for us to celebrate the past, but also look forward to the future.”

The 355th CES Fire Emergency Services Flight’s mission is to provide fire and emergency services to Davis-Monthan that includes flight line protection and hazardous material clean-up so Airmen can maintain their high-end readiness.