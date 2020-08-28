Building D-M’s lethality through readiness

Advertisement

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Maintenance Group works on a munition at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Aug. 20, 2020. Airmen from the 355th MXG went to Little Rock AFB as part of a proof of concept exercise that included loading, downloading and building munitions for A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. This training was a continuation of the integration of Little Rock Airmen and assets into the 355th Dynamic Wing.