Building D-M’s lethality through readiness

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the
355th Maintenance Group works on a munition at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Aug. 20, 2020. Airmen from the 355th MXG went to Little Rock AFB as part of a proof of concept exercise that included loading, downloading and building munitions for A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. This training was a continuation of the integration of Little Rock Airmen and assets into the 355th Dynamic Wing.
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Maintenance Group works on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 20, 2020. Training Airmen to execute their duties in an alternate location was a part of the continuation of integrating Little Rock Airmen and assets into the 355th Dynamic Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Peters, 354th Fighter Squadron Future War Department chief, conducts pre-flight checks on the flight line at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 22, 2020. Airmen from the 355th Wing traveled to Little Rock to train their ability to set up and execute operations in a potentially remote, austere and contested environment. This proof of concept training exercise to further advance the capabilities of the 355th Dynamic Wing as it aligns with the National Defense Strategy and Department of Defense senior leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing move gear on the flight line at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 22, 2020. Airmen from the 355th Wing traveled to Little Rock to train their ability to load and download equipment to set up operations in a potentially remote, austere and contested environment. This training proved the Airmen’s ability to execute both dynamic forward adaptive basing and agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing set up gear from an equipment kit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 21, 2020. Pilots from the 354th Fighter Squadron received deployment bags containing equipment critical to their safety and survivability in instances of landing and staying in degraded, austere environments. This gear will allow for these pilots to press further into the fight while executing both dynamic forward adaptive basing and agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
U.S. Air Force Airmen walk towards a C-130H Hercules on a flight line in Alexandria, Louisiana, Aug. 21, 2020. Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Little Rock AFB worked together to perform a dry refuel hookup and other procedures to simulate operations in a potentially austere and contested location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Maintenance Group work on a munition at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 20, 2020. 355th MXG Airmen tested their ability to download parts from a transient aircraft in an alternate location and build munitions in a timely matter to ensure proper execution in a deployed, austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
A munition hangs from a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 20, 2020. Airmen from the 355th Wing participated in a proof of concept training exercise to further advance the capabilities of the 355th Dynamic Wing as it aligns with the National Defense Strategy and Department of Defense senior leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
