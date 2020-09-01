ACC deputy commander visits DM

Advertisement

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Christopher Weggeman, deputy commander of Air Combat Command, was able to experience Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., first hand during a base tour, Aug. 20, 2020.

Weggeman visited the 354th Fighter Squadron, 48th Rescue Squadron and the 355th Medical Group.

While visiting some of the Airmen at the 355th MDG, Weggeman presented a coin to 2nd Lt. Ria Grace Gozon, 355th Medical Support Squadron Medical Information Services flight commander, for participating in ACC’s first ever Sword Athena 2020 women’s symposium.

“I was honored and privileged to be coined by Lt. Gen. Weggeman on behalf of commander of Air Combat Command, Gen. Holmes, for my leadership and dedication as a co-chair for the Mental Health Working Group of ACC’s first ever Sword Athena 2020,” said Gozon. “I had no idea, nor did I have any intention of getting coined for this and I think that’s the beauty of this. I volunteered and stepped up to the plate for SA20 because I have a genuine and deep desire to use my own experiences and my own mental health journey to eventually help others.”

Airmen such as Gozon help the 355th Wing lead the Air Force in the high-end readiness as an operational, warfighting base that directly supports four combatant commanders around the globe every day.

“You have laid the foundation for the 355th Wing to be great,” said Weggeman during a sit-down lunch with several base commanders and chiefs. “Now I will look to you for where you are going to take the wing.”

Weggeman visited just a few of the squadrons that make up Davis-Monthan. Airmen assigned to these squadrons continuously improve the wing as it leads the Air Force in high-end readiness and contribute to the wing’s ability to wield rapid combat power anywhere, anytime at a moment’s notice.