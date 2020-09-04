Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – September 2020

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – September 2020

Hello, fans and friends, welcome to the September 2020 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! The importance of high-end readiness was on display at Red Flag-Rescue 20-2 , which took place in August at Davis-Monthan AFB. Red Flag-Rescue trains all rescue and attack Airmen to prepare for the high-end fight potentially located in contested and degraded environments. A challenging element of the exercise includes rescuing a simulated survivor from an austere and contested environment while facing simulated opposing forces. Preparing for what could happen on the battlefield… click on the link below to read this and other stories in your free digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News!