Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 2020

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities.

Click on the image below to view this month’s digital edition

Hello, fans and friends, welcome to the October 2020 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! Davis-Monthan’s 55th Rescue Squadron and a combat systems operator from the 79th RQS executed a long-range mission in late August, rescuing an injured mariner from a cargo ship off the California coast. “D-M is always ready to go,” said Maj. Brendan Sullivan, 55th RQS pilot. “We’re always ready to answer the call for any type of mission we get.” Near or far, our Airmen are prepared to answer the call! Click on the link below to read this and other stories in your free digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/yeno/

Here are some more highlights from this month’s issue:

U.S. Air and Space Forces innovate to defend the American way: page 2

Remembering: A World War II veteran’s story: page 3

Base Chapel schedule: page 3

Tips for preventing foodborne illness: page 5

All this and more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting October 2nd.