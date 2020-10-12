Air ForceNews 55th, 79th team up for HAAR mission October 12, 2020 0 18 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Two U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks fly over Arizona, Oct. 7, 2020. The HH-60s are assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron and are tasked to execute personnel recovery and other rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens) Advertisement Two U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks fly over Arizona, Oct. 7, 2020. The HH-60s are assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron and are tasked to execute personnel recovery and other rescue missions. Two U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks fly over Arizona, Oct. 7, 2020. The HH-60s are assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron and are tasked to execute personnel recovery and other rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens) A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk receives fuel from a HC-130J Combat King II over Arizona, Oct. 7, 2020. This helicopter air-to-air refuel mission was a part of ongoing training across the 563rd Rescue Group to ensure its Airmen’s combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens) A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk receives fuel from a HC-130J Combat King II over Arizona, Oct. 7, 2020. This helicopter air-to-air refuel mission was part of ongoing training across the 563d Rescue Group to ensure interoperability across its multiple squadrons and mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens) A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk receives fuel from a HC-130J Combat King II over Arizona, Oct. 7, 2020. This helicopter air-to-air refuel mission was part of ongoing training across the 563rd Rescue Group to ensure combat ready rescue forces anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens) Advertisement