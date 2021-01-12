Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – January 2021

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – January 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the January 2021 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! We hope the photo collage on our front cover sets up a positive vibe for our Year In Review edition – a great collection of things you’ll actually WANT to remember about 2020! From the hardworking people of D-M; to events that encouraged and inspired us; great moments of teamwork, and the mighty muscle of air power that our airmen bring to the fight – we’ve got it all for you in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for a look back at the year in words and pictures in the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from our January issue:

Farewell to Hogan, final flight of 1st Compass Call, and more: page 2

How D-M met 2020 head-on: page 3

Aircraft of D-M: page 4 & 5

Photo feature: D-M at work – Bushwacker, rescues, Red Flag and more: pages 6

D-M Remembers – Monster Mash and more: page 8

Chaplain’s reflections on a challenging year: page 13

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting Jan. 8th.